Bay County Coach of the Year: Jonathan Hammond led Marlins back to state final

Criticism and second-guessing comes with the territory of being a coach at almost every level. For some, like Arnold's Jonathan Hammond, the coach can often be their own biggest critic.

Despite leading the Marlins to the brink of a second consecutive state championship this season, Hammond couldn't help but wonder if he was the reason why they fell short of that task with their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Belen Jesuit in the 5A state final.

"I don't know that I've made peace with it yet," Hammond said. "We played 25 games and I think in 24 of those games I had the tactics right. To get to the final game and have I think what was probably our worst performance, I go back and second guess the tactics and the formation for that game.

"I think it's something that will bother me for a while. You get so close and you don't feel like your team gave their best performance, as a coach I think you have to take a look at yourself."

Though Hammond may have been disappointed by the final game, the fact that the Marlins even made it that far after losing seven starters from their 4A state championship team in 2020-21 is a testament to the job that he and his players did in surpassing most people's expectations going into the year.

It's why Hammond has been named the News Herald's Bay County Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

After going undefeated at 25-0-2 the previous season, Arnold lost seven senior starters, including the entire back line and goalkeeper, and the County Player of the Year in Tristan Gandy. In spite of the personnel losses, the Marlins barely missed a beat, going 22-2-1 while adding a sixth straight district championship and making it back to the state final in a higher classification.

Hammond plugged the holes in the lineup with a sophomore goalkeeper in Ryan Laymon and a handful of sophomores and juniors in defense while getting career seasons in attack from senior midfielder Ben Lebdaoui and senior forward Braden Masker, who had 38 goals and 18 assists and was named the County Player of the Year.

The team started out the year 12-0-1 to extend the program's overall unbeaten streak to 40 games before suffering its first loss 2-1 vs. Niceville. Arnold then proceeded to win its next 10 games by a combined margin of 51-5 before losing to Belen Jesuit.

It was a pretty impressive run for what could've been viewed as a rebuilding season. Hammond said the success of this season speaks to the standard that has been set for the Marlins program.

"For the seniors, listening to some of their conversations with the media after the (state title) game, I knew how much it meant to them to get back to that game and how proud of the younger guys they were for helping them get back there for their senior season," Hammond said. "Every year it seems like the team sets a new record or moves the bar higher. Last year it was the first team to win a state championship in the county, this year we went back to back to the state championship game, we just keep raising the bar.

"But I'm just so proud of the guys we have, the seniors and the younger guys coming up. The tradition they've been able to build at Arnold and the soccer program is really special."

Arnold will lose eight more seniors this year that accounted for 82 of the team's 113 goals, including its top forward in Masker, top midfielder in Lebdaoui, and best defender in Quintin Hotop.

Still, the expectation for next year's team remains the same as it was for this year's group, according to Hammond.

"We hold ourselves to some pretty high standards and with that comes some pretty big expectations that we put on ourselves from the get-go," he said. "We don't play for anything other than a state championship. Everything else along the way, district and regional championships, those are all good and those are things that we do aim to achieve. At the end of the day, we want to win a state championship and that is the goal every year.

"With the kids that are freshmen and some of the younger kids, going to some of the local middle schools around Arnold, let's just say they go to Arnold, there's a very good pipeline of players coming to the school. I believe the future is very bright. It's not gonna be the last time we're gonna make it to state."