Portsmouth, RI

These Portsmouth High track and field athletes can now call themselves All-Americans

By Newport Daily News
 1 day ago
Four Portsmouth High School indoor track athletes earned All-American honors after competing at the Nike Indoor National Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in New York on Friday.

Colby Fahrney, Tom McGraw, John Maedke and Kaden Kluth combined to finish fourth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 31.11 seconds, earning All-American status.

Fahrney ran 22.6 seconds in the 200, McGraw ran 24.4 in the 200, Maedke ran 51.6 in the 400 and Kluth ran 1:52.4 in the 800 to complete the event.

Their overall time was 1.5 seconds off the state record, and Kluth's split of 1:52.4 dipped under the 800-meter state record, though it doesn't count as a record as a relay split. The top six teams in the event earned All-American accolades.

Kluth gained a second All-American honor as he finished sixth in the mile run with a time of 4:17.05.

“The mile was not a great race for him,” Portsmouth coach Shaun Horgan said in an email. “The race was called back after a bad start in which Kaden got knocked down hard and limped around for a bit before they started it again.”

Fahrney finished ninth in the long jump with a bound of 21 feet, 9½ inches.

Corinne Pelletier of Rogers also participated in the championship event, placing 12th out of 30 hammer throw competitors in the Emerging Elite division.

Rhode Island indoor track teams held their year-end banquet Tuesday night, and Portsmouth received the team sportsmanship award while Horgan was named Coach of the Year.

