Sarasota Florida Woman Charged In Death Of 14-Week-Old Baby

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota woman with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 14-week-old infant.

On November 8, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded with paramedics to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle for the report of a male infant who was unconscious and not breathing.

According to the 911 caller, a neighbor later identified as Lily Scheip, 31, came to the door carrying the unresponsive baby.

CPR was performed until emergency personnel arrived and rushed the infant to the hospital.

Although no obvious injuries were initially observed, the baby was transferred to Tampa General Hospital where doctors discovered head trauma.

The baby later died on November 10 as a result of his injuries.

