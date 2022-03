You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Wellcurve--an integrated e-commerce platform curating leading brands, products and information dedicated to a healthier lifestyle--on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in a seed investment round. The round was led by Benevolent Capital, one of the leading investors in Thrasio, and witnessed additional participation from Angel investor Tommy Rosen, one of the investors in Thrive Market, America’s biggest organic food E-commerce platform. Funds will be utilized to expand the network of health experts on the platform and augment the technology to further personalize the user experience.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO