ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer Says Congress Will Call Oil and Gas Company CEOs to Testify on Energy Prices

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional leaders in the coming weeks will call...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 135

mark
4d ago

Call hunter biden and let’s ask some real questions.. or call Hilary Clinton and get to the bottom of the spying on a sitting president.. or call joe biden and ask why we have 3 million new illegal immigrants that we have to pay for..

Reply(5)
124
Lilacs
3d ago

Chuckie baby just sounding off for the media.... all of a sudden "they" care about the little people! Just looking and searching for midterm votes. VOTE RED

Reply
75
Terri Atkinson
3d ago

I wonder what's really going on. the government doesn't care about the high gas prices since we pay their bills. Nothing will happen except whatever they want to remain hidden will stay hidden. Nothing more than a show to hide something else.

Reply(1)
37
Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Democrats Seek $1bln to Fight Oil, Gas, Drug Price Gouging -Schumer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are seeking $1 billon for the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on companies that gouge consumers in the oil, gas, medicine and other sectors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey;...
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsideClimate News

Today’s Climate: Manchin, Eyeing a Revival of Build Back Better, Wants a Ban on Russian Oil and Gas

After killing it back in December, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is resuscitating President Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act, giving environmentalists some hope that a national climate policy may yet be reached this year ahead of a consequential midterm election. But the likelihood of Manchin’s version of the bill looking anything like Biden’s $2 trillion package are slim, and the tradeoffs will likely threaten Biden’s environmental agenda and global climate efforts at large.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices

House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Will Call#Testify On Energy#Reuters
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy