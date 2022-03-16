ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GlycoMimetics' Uproleselan: Secondary Reasons To Own The Stock

By LQQKER
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Investigator-sponsored trials keep piling up. Today I will be writing about one of my favorite small-cap biotech companies, GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), a company that first came onto my radar around 18 months ago, not too long after the phase 3 "failure" of its (then) lead drug asset Rivipansel for the treatment of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

With $94 billion in total revenue, this healthcare giant had a stellar 2021. Its strength lies in the wide array of products it offers globally. Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at double-digit rates in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Stock -- and Never Sell

Teladoc is riding the wave of an industry ripe for growth. The company is building a moat. Teladoc's shares look attractive at current levels. After rising significantly during the pandemic's peak, shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) have been southbound for much of the past year. The company's value has been cut by nearly 68% in the past year. What's going on with this company?
STOCKS
Nature.com

Patients with low muscle mass have characteristic microbiome with low potential for amino acid synthesis in chronic liver disease

Sarcopenia is thought to be related to the microbiome, but not enough reports in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients. In addition to the differences in microbiome, the role of the microbiome in the gut is also important to be clarified because it has recently been shown that the microbiome may produce branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in the body. In this single-center study, sixty-nine CLD patients were divided by skeletal muscle mass index (SMI) into low (L-SMI: n"‰="‰25) and normal (N-SMI: n"‰="‰44). Microbiome was analyzed from stool samples based on V3-4 region of bacterial 16S rRNA). L-SMI had a lower Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio than N-SMI. At the genus level, Coprobacillus, Catenibacterium and Clostridium were also lower while the Bacteroides was higher. Predictive functional profiling of the L-SMI group showed that genes related to nitrogen metabolism were enriched, but those related to amino acid metabolism, including BCAA biosynthesis, were lower. The genes related to 'LPS biosynthesis' was also higher. The microbiome of CLD patients with low muscle mass is characterized not only by high relative abundance of gram-negative bacteria with LPS, but also by the possibility of low potential for amino acid synthesis including BCAAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Biotechnology#Glyc
Nature.com

The association of serum magnesium and chronic kidney disease: a two-sample mendelian randomization study of European descent

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Previous observational studies focused on the association of serum magnesium (SMg) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), but the conclusion was inconsistent. To investigate the causal relationship of SMg and CKD, we performed a two-sample mendelian randomization (TSMR) analysis using publicly datasets. Method.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Overcoming myelodysplastic syndrome progression after frontline therapy

Analyses of primary myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) samples from the largest cohort ever evaluated demonstrate that the hematopoietic stem cell populations that originate MDS have distinct differentiation phenotypes and associated signaling pathways. These differences can be targeted with selective therapies that could benefit patients with progressed disease. The question. Myelodysplastic syndromes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Forbes

These Reasonably Valued Stocks Are A Solid Play On The Cloud And 5G

Our theme of Internet Infrastructure stocks, which includes companies that supply hardware and software that underpins the Internet, including processors, memory, fiber-optic cables, and switches, has declined by roughly 17% year-to-date. The decline is in line with the sell-off in the broader Nasdaq-100, amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
Nature.com

PTEN/PI3K/Akt pathway alters sensitivity of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia to -asparaginase

Childhood T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) still remains a therapeutic challenge due to relapses which are resistant to further treatment. l-asparaginase (ASNase) is a key therapy component in pediatric T-ALL and lower sensitivity of leukemia cells to this drug negatively influences overall treatment efficacy and outcome. PTEN protein deletion and/or activation of the PI3K/Akt signaling pathway leading to altered cell growth and metabolism are emerging as a common feature in T-ALL. We herein investigated the relationship amongst PTEN deletion, ASNase sensitivity and glucose metabolism in T-ALL cells. First, we found significant differences in the sensitivity to ASNase amongst T-ALL cell lines. While cell lines more sensitive to ASNase were PTEN wild type (WT) and had no detectable level of phosphorylated Akt (P-Akt), cell lines less sensitive to ASNase were PTEN-null with high P-Akt levels. Pharmacological inhibition of Akt in the PTEN-null cells rendered them more sensitive to ASNase and lowered their glycolytic function which then resembled PTEN WT cells. In primary T-ALL cells, although P-Akt level was not dependent exclusively on PTEN expression, their sensitivity to ASNase could also be increased by pharmacological inhibition of Akt. In summary, we highlight a promising therapeutic option for T-ALL patients with aberrant PTEN/PI3K/Akt signaling.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba And JD.com: Chinese Tech Stocks Hit By Delisting Fears, China's Russian Connection

Chinese tech stocks were hammered on potential delisting fears. Chinese tech stocks were hit by a bombshell yesterday. The SEC threatened to delist five companies that it said did not adhere to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountability Act (HFCAA). These companies were: YumChina (YUMC), BeiGene (BGNE), Zai Lab (ZLAB), ACM Research (ACMR), and Hutchmed (HCM).
STOCKS
contagionlive.com

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for its Investigational Antibiotic for cUTI

The phase 3 results for its antibiotic, cefepime-taniborbactam, demonstrated it met its primary endpoint and the company says it is on track for a fourth quarter 2022 FDA NDA. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) can be very challenging for clinicians to treat. These UTI do not respond to traditional, first-line therapies, and due to the nature of these bacterial infections, and patients' frequent underlying health conditions, they can be more susceptible to complications including sepsis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
Nature.com

Colonic diverticulitis location is a risk factor for recurrence: a multicenter, retrospective cohort study in Asian patients

Evidence regarding the recurrence of diverticulitis is limited in Asian patients. This study aims to investigate recurrence rates and identify predictive factors for the recurrence of diverticulitis following successful nonoperative treatment in Asian patients. A multicenter, retrospective cohort study was conducted between 2012 and 2018. Adult patients with computed tomography (CT)-proven colonic diverticulitis were included. The primary outcome was the recurrence of diverticulitis, which was defined as another episode of occurrence of the infection after index hospital stay. Cumulative recurrence rates were calculated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Cox regression models were employed to identify parameters that significantly and independently predicted recurrence. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated. A total of 929 patients were included. Diverticulitis in the cecum/ascending occurred in 675 (72.6%) patients. The average follow-up period was 651Â days. Recurrence was observed in 115 (12.4%) patients and most significantly observed in patients with sigmoid diverticulitis (HR, 2.24; 95% CIs 1.59"“3.97), followed by those with descending colon diverticulitis (HR, 1.92; 95% CIs 1.17"“3.25). Although most of the Asian patients had right-sided colonic diverticulitis, those with sigmoid diverticulitis had the highest risk of recurrence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds cancer patients do benefit from COVID-19 vaccination

Cancer patients who have compromised immune systems due to their disease or therapy remain at high risk for COVID-19 infection. It is why this population was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, while clinical trials showed vaccination could prevent infection or lessen the risk of severe illness in healthy individuals, it was unclear if those considered immunocompromised would have a similar response. Moffitt Cancer Center researchers quickly put together one of the largest observational studies to date to answer that question. Their results were published today in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy