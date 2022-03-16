Second Ukraine mayor abducted by Russian troops

Russian forces continue to make inroads in southern Ukraine, but few military experts seem to think the war is going very well for Russia. The invading army has suffered "very, very significant casualties," a U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday, putting the U.S. estimate at between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops killed in action. That's comparable to losses in World War II battles, the U.S. official said. It's also, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich notes, "more than the number of Americans killed during the Iraq War."

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO