PPB: Man shot while driving in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was reportedly shot from another moving car while driving Tuesday night in Northeast Portland, police said.
The shooting happened after 10 p.m. near the NE 102nd Avenue bridge over I-84.
The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers were called to the scene of a crash and found a man with a gunshot wound. According to PPB, witnesses reported seeing someone fire a gun from a vehicle at the man’s vehicle while both were driving.Child dies after being found in creek in Clackamas County
The man, who was not named, was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
PPB said there were no other reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 5