PPB: Man shot while driving in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was reportedly shot from another moving car while driving Tuesday night in Northeast Portland, police said.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. near the NE 102nd Avenue bridge over I-84.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers were called to the scene of a crash and found a man with a gunshot wound. According to PPB, witnesses reported seeing someone fire a gun from a vehicle at the man’s vehicle while both were driving.

The man, who was not named, was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

PPB said there were no other reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

