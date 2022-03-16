The Most Underrated and Spontaneous of the Police, According to Stewart Copeland

Five reasons Judas Priest should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? We've got hundreds. Whenever lists are compiled of bands that have been snubbed for induction, Priest are always near the top of the list, and for good reason. Operating since 1969 and recording since 1974, they are one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, a rock 'n' roll foundation stone and a prototype for those who came in their wake. And while they've wiggled from the path at times, Priest have never overtly strayed or lost their authenticity or credibility. Judas Priest bang your head in, blow your face off and leave you screaming for vengeance — and more.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO