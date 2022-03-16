ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Most Underrated and Spontaneous of the Police, According to Stewart Copeland

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“This is the Sacred Grove, where my fancy friends come to play,” Stewart Copeland tells me within a minute of logging onto Zoom. No, he’s not beaming in from a magical wood filled with cymbals and snares: I’m getting an impromptu tour of the sun-soaked studio in his Los Angeles home,...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear the Only Known Soundboard Recording of Led Zeppelin Playing ‘When the Levee Breaks’ Live

Click here to read the full article. John Paul Jones has kept a relatively low profile since Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion concert in 2007 and his brief stint in Them Crooked Vultures a couple years later, but he resurfaced last week as part of an incredible Playing for Change video where he played bass on a new rendition of “When the Levee Breaks” with musicians from all over the globe. “I already knew the part although in a different sequence!” he told Rolling Stone in a brief email interview. “I also played the main riff an octave lower which made it...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Summers
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Stanley Clarke
Person
Buddy Rich
Person
Mitch Mitchell
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Neil Peart
94.5 KATS

Five Reasons Judas Priest Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame

Five reasons Judas Priest should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? We've got hundreds. Whenever lists are compiled of bands that have been snubbed for induction, Priest are always near the top of the list, and for good reason. Operating since 1969 and recording since 1974, they are one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, a rock 'n' roll foundation stone and a prototype for those who came in their wake. And while they've wiggled from the path at times, Priest have never overtly strayed or lost their authenticity or credibility. Judas Priest bang your head in, blow your face off and leave you screaming for vengeance — and more.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dave Grohl Sympathized With Ringo Starr After The Beatles Documentary

When Dave Grohl watched The Beatles documentary, the Foo Fighters singer could sympathize with legendary Ringo Starr’s drumming skills. Grohl, a former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman, said he loved the Apple+ documentary “Get Back.” He also admired how well the foursome’s dynamic made the band work so well. Ultimate Classic Rock picked up on the telling quote.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
thecheyennepost.com

Judas Priest: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction would be a win for metal

Rob Halford says Judas Priest being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would be a "win for heavy metal". The 'Breaking the Law' group have been nominated for the third time, and frontman Rob Halford, 70, admits there is a "distinct lack" of their style of music represented in the Hall of Fame at present.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Police#Snare Drum#Drum Kit
Ultimate Classic Rock

13 Bands With No Original Members

As you'll see in the following list of bands with no original members, not everybody can be U2. That sturdy group never reshuffled bandmates, but others have experienced so much change over the years that they share no connection at all with their co-founding lineup. For some, change has actually...
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

10 Bands Who Wouldn’t Exist Without Iron Maiden

With the exception of Black Sabbath, no band has had more of an impact on metal and rock than Iron Maiden. The British warhorses’ bootprint has been indelibly stamped on countless bands who have emerged over the last 40 years, from thrash giants to nu metal ragers. Here are 10 bands who definitely wouldn’t exist without Maiden…
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Guitar
loudersound.com

Behold! The greatest heavy metal documentary of all time!

Looking for something to watch? This classic 1989 BBC Arena documentary starring Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Metallica and more has it all. Since it began in 1975, the BBC's Arena programmes have prided themselves on producing "gold standard" documentaries on the arts. And in 1989, it turned its sights on the musical phenomenon that had arguably ruled the decade: heavy metal.
MUSIC
Vulture

Dead Eyes Should Interview Tom Hanks Every Week

Sometimes, Ishmael gets his whale. This week, Connor Ratliff, the actor and comedian whose Dead Eyes podcast — now two years old and 30 episodes deep — is built on the premise of once being rejected by Tom Hanks in a manner that’s frankly pretty brutal, was finally joined by the man himself. If this is the first time you’re hearing about the show, it might come as a surprise when I say: The resulting conversation is one of the most delightful things you’ll listen to. The episode works remarkably well as a stand-alone piece, though divine satisfaction awaits those who have been following Ratliff’s odyssey in real time from the start.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Adam Project Feels Like a Fake Movie

The Adam Project doesn’t feel like a real movie. It feels phony both from the outside — Ryan Reynolds traveling back in time to meet his 12-year-old self and do battle against futuristic soldiers could be something you’d see on a movie poster in a not-too-inventive showbiz satire — and from the inside, too. It’s an assemblage of ideas from other popular films that just hangs there with little cohesion. It’s like watching a movie that hasn’t been made yet.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy