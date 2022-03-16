Seahawks may see CB Artie Burns as solution to slot problem

If modern NFL offenses are only as good as their No. 3 wide receiver, then defenses are only as good as their slot DB. For the Seahawks, this has been a problematic position most of the time since Justin Coleman left following the 2018 season.

Seattle’s first free agent signing of the 2022 offseason could provide an answer. Adam Schefter at ESPN reported this morning that the team is signing former Steelers and Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal worth $2 million. Burns has played most of his career as an outside corner but last year in Chicago he put in a lot of time in the slot. Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times shared the snap counts from Pro Football Focus:

Burns earned a high coverage grade from PFF for the year (85.1) and allowed an 89.8 passer rating as the nearest defender.

It’s difficult to sort out exactly where Burns fits into the cornerback depth chart picture following the loss of D.J. Reed to the Jets, but his experience in the slot last year with associate head coach Sean Desai (who was the Bears’ defensive coordinator) likely means that’s the position they have in mind for him here in Seattle.

Other slot defender options include Marquise Blair, who’s been injured for much of the last two seasons after showing promise his rookie year – and Ugo Amadi – who’s frequently been the team’s weakest link in coverage. Both are entering the final year of their contracts.

The length and size of Burns’ deal means they’re far from fully committed, but he may at least be a short-term answer for this problem.