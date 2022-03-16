ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks may see CB Artie Burns as solution to slot problem

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
If modern NFL offenses are only as good as their No. 3 wide receiver, then defenses are only as good as their slot DB. For the Seahawks, this has been a problematic position most of the time since Justin Coleman left following the 2018 season.

Seattle’s first free agent signing of the 2022 offseason could provide an answer. Adam Schefter at ESPN reported this morning that the team is signing former Steelers and Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal worth $2 million. Burns has played most of his career as an outside corner but last year in Chicago he put in a lot of time in the slot. Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times shared the snap counts from Pro Football Focus:

Burns earned a high coverage grade from PFF for the year (85.1) and allowed an 89.8 passer rating as the nearest defender.

It’s difficult to sort out exactly where Burns fits into the cornerback depth chart picture following the loss of D.J. Reed to the Jets, but his experience in the slot last year with associate head coach Sean Desai (who was the Bears’ defensive coordinator) likely means that’s the position they have in mind for him here in Seattle.

Other slot defender options include Marquise Blair, who’s been injured for much of the last two seasons after showing promise his rookie year – and Ugo Amadi – who’s frequently been the team’s weakest link in coverage. Both are entering the final year of their contracts.

The length and size of Burns’ deal means they’re far from fully committed, but he may at least be a short-term answer for this problem.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: How the Deshaun Watson trade could change the first round

After a long and drawn-out process, Deshaun Watson has a new home. In Cleveland with the Browns. After days of speculation, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a trade to send the quarterback to the AFC North. While it seemed like Watson would be heading to the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons were all viewed as the top contenders, in the end Watson is headed to the AFC after all, in what looks to be a loaded conference:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen’s message to Vikings after important contract decision

The Minnesota Vikings have been on the verge of the playoffs the past few seasons. Being brutally close has put the team on high alert, as they will need to lean harder into the talent they have in order to get the most out of it. After signing Kirk Cousins to a contract extension, the team has rearranged its books even more.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has weighed in on Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers announced earlier this month that he would be returning to the Packers for another season. The four-time MVP quarterback has agreed to a record-setting contract extension with the NFC North franchise.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
