Warfare, Gas Prices, & 2022 Predictions for Lake Real Estate. BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / The search for an ideal lake home or lot continues to get more competitive as the number of listings for these properties continue to decline. According to the Spring 2022 Lake Real Estate Market Report from Lake Homes Realty, $26.134 billion in lake homes and lots are currently on the market in the brokerage's 33 state coverage area. This is down $6.68 billion from the last report in December 2021 and down more than $12 billion since September 2021. Additionally, Spring 2022 listings are down $2.66 billion from this time in Spring 2021.

