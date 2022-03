Marisa Tomei is attempting to do some damage control after she claimed this week that she was stiffed for playing Pete Davidson’s mother in The King of Staten Island. “I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Thursday about the Judd Apatow-directed film, that was written by Davidson, and based on him losing his firefighter father during 9/11.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO