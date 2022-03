TOLEDO, Ohio — After two years of St. Patrick’s Day uncertainty, bars and restaurants are excited to welcome customers back in full force. With the party back on, Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning to have more staff working through St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Members of law enforcement are encouraging everyone to drive cautiously, especially if they are not celebrating. This is typically one of the busiest holidays for troopers when it comes to OVI stops.

