Some 50,000 Scots have been suffering from long Covid for more than 12 months, new data has shown, and the number experiencing symptoms for more than a year has increased by a quarter.Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, which has been caring for people with the condition, has urged the Scottish Government to take action to make sure people get the help they need.Lawrence Cowan, campaigns director at the charity, said it is not right that people living with long Covid “are still battling for the care they need”.“We need a proper wraparound service for long Covid between charities like ours...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO