'LHHATL's Mimi Faust Confirms Ty Young Split Amid Cheating Rumors: 'Just Respect Each Other in the Process'

 1 day ago

L&HHATL/ VH1

"Love & Hip Hop" star Mimi Faust has confirmed that she and former WNBA star Ty Young have broken up.

"It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life, or goals... that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the last 2-3 years," Mimi wrote. "New friends and old; they remain people that we learn from and share our life stories with. In saying this I want to make sure I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all grow and that is ok. It's also ok to grow apart. Just respect each other in the process."

Young was captured on camera out with another woman. In the images, a woman is seen with her arms wrapped around Young's waist.

However, after cheating rumors began to circulate, Young claimed the woman is just a friend and that she is no longer in a relationship with the reality television star.

"Normally things happen in silence," she wrote. "But since we're here. You can't cheat when you're single and I guess you can't have friends either…"

Young proposed to Mimi just two months ago.

"You know I love you, I love Eva," Young said at Mimi's 50th birthday party. "We're a family. We talked, we communicated, we're back, 2022, and she's my fiancée."

The couple was first engaged in 2019 but announced the news publicly in 2020. the following year, they announced they had split.

