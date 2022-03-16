News briefs: Big Brothers Big Sisters to host fundraiser at Shawnee Lanes

Big Brothers Big Sisters to host fundraiser at Shawnee Lanes

CHILLICOTHE— On May 1 the Big Brothers Big Sisters of south central Ohio will be hosting Bowl for Kids Sake at Shawnee Lanes.

BBBS provides one-on-one mentoring to children facing adversity. The south central chapter of BBBS serves Ross, Pickaway, Pike, Fayette and Highland County. All the money raised at the fundraiser will stay local to help support local kids.

You don't have to be a bowler to help the BBBS. Those wanting to can donate to a team or player or directly to BBBS. They can also choose to bowl virtually, those who chose to bowl virtually are still eligible for all the prizes.

This events costs $60 per bowler or $300 for a team of five. Bowlers will pick a two hour bowling slot time starting at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. Bowlers will also receive T-shirt and snacks.

BBBS will also be hosting a raffle for a chance to win prizes such as gift cards, Apple Airpods, a Smart TV and an Oculus headset. The team that raises the most money will win a Night out in Chillicothe bundle that includes gift cards to 50 West Brewing Company and Southern Ohio Axe Throwing.

To register your team visit the BBBS website the last day to register is April 30.

Kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration will take place at Southeastern Elementary from noon to 7 p.m. April 19 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20.

Pre-registration is required and forms are available at www.sepanthers.org.

Homeland Credit Union to grant $40,000 in scholarships

CHILLICOTHE — Homeland Credit Union is excited to announce a change to our traditional Homeland Credit Union scholarship program. The Homeland Board of Directors have proudly approved multiple changes to the selection criteria and process for these awards in 2022.

For 2022 we will be offering a total of twenty $1,000 scholarships, with an additional $1,000 certificate of deposit between two different categories. Ten of these scholarships will be awarded to students entering a two or four-year college or university.

The other ten scholarships will be awarded to students entering a skilled trade program.

“As the first industrial based credit union in Ohio, it was important to us to honor our roots and recognize the desire of area students to pursue skilled trade certifications and degrees. We also wanted to ensure we factored into our selection process the membership relationship and overall engagement with us as their financial institution. The Board really felt like these two changes were necessary and will allow us to make meaningful improvements to our scholarship program for our community,” said Shayne R. Poe, CEO.

Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and they will also receive an additional $1,000 18-month certificate of deposit. This certificate of deposit will earn 4.07% APY* during that 18-month period.

To be eligible for this scholarship applicants must be a member of Homeland Credit Union or a dependent of a member, must be a high school senior, graduate with a minimum of 2.5 GPA, must enter a two or four-year college or university or skilled trade program, and must plan to enter college as a full-time student.

In addition to eligibility requirements applicants will need to submit information about leadership, community involvement, employment history, a letter of reference, transcripts, and complete an essay.

The complete application can be found online at www.homelandcu.com under About Us. Applications are due by March 25, and can be completed online at www.homelandcu.com/about-us/scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced in mid-April 2022.

For questions about this scholarship or other services from Homeland Credit Union please call 740-775-3331 or visit www.homelandcu.com.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: News briefs: Big Brothers Big Sisters to host fundraiser at Shawnee Lanes