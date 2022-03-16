ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

Fisherman’s body found in Winters lake

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc2gV_0egzlHFS00

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a fisherman’s body was found in a Runnels County lake Tuesday.

Texas Game Wardens confirm patrons at the Elm Creek Reservoir, also known as Winters Lake, discovered the body around 2:45 p.m.

The deceased’s identity has not been publicly released, but game wardens did confirm he is in his 50s and from Winters.

Investigators believe he was fishing at the lake because he had fishing gear with him, and they were able to confirm he was spotted at the lake around 7:00 p.m. the night before.

At this time, there is no indication foul play was involved, but his body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in motorcycle crash identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified. Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department. Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 injured after rollover crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in north Abilene Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Eighth and Treadaway where a pickup was on its side after being hit by a white SUV. One man in the pickup […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Runnels County, TX
City
Winters, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Runnels County, TX
Crime & Safety
Winters, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB said

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Live updates: Big Country fires

BIG COUNTRY, Texas – Multiple fires are burning across the Big Country Thursday evening, KTAB/KRBC has live updates on the fire conditions. 11:30 p.m.The Texas A&M Forest Service now says the Eastland Complex fire has burned more than 38,000 acres. Latest 10:25 p.m. The Rising Star Fire Department (RSFD) says residents should evacuate immediately. RSFD […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisherman#Texas Game Wardens#The Elm Creek Reservoir
BigCountryHomepage

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD introduces new traffic enforcement campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the year of 2022 alone, the Abilene Police Department (APD) has responded to more than 1,000 traffic accidents, five being fatal. However, those five wrecks led to six deaths since January first. That’s already a third of the deaths suffered in all of 2021 (16). Numbers like this have led […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crews Gap Fire reignites, evacuates part of Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the Crews Gap Fire, burning in Coleman closed a stretch of Highway 153 Thursday evening, and evacuated part of the city. The Crews Gap Fire was burning about a mile-and-a-half from the Double B RV Park. According to the Coleman Fire Department, multiple homes have been lost, and […]
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Downtown Abilene restaurant vandalized Monday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene restaurant has been left to clean up after vandals struck Monday night. According to an incident report by the Abilene Police Department (APD), the vandalism took place Monday night between 9:22 and 9:27 in the 100 block of Cypress Street. Cypress Street Station took to Facebook to announce that […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said. In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy