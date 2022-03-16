About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

We aren't far from the robots just taking over yall... these Amazon robots are already causing a man to be trapped at work. An Amazon worker was doing a video on Tik Tok to show how sometimes the robot shelves just block aisles while moving around the warehouse. He actually becomes trapped in the aisle he's in when 2 bots block him in the company’s enormous warehouses. He videoed his escape like trying to get out of a maze. TALK ABOUT ANXIETY.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO