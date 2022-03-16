Vikings full 2022 NFL Draft order now official

The 2022 NFL Draft order is official for the Minnesota Vikings.

With the compensatory picks being released, teams now know where they’ll be picking once the festivities kick off on April 28. The Vikings not having any compensatory picks this year keeps them at eight overall selections.

One of the biggest needs facing the team right now is at cornerback. Vikings fans should be used to the defensive backfield being a focal point considering the team has used a first-round pick on a cornerback in three of the last seven drafts.

And not one of them is still on the roster.

It’ll be interesting to see if the team takes another corner with the No. 12 overall pick or goes with a defensive pass rusher, while attempting to add help in the backfield later. This will be a key moment in the tenures of newly-hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Here’s where the Vikings will be picking: