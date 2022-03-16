ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cities with the worst commutes in California

By Stacker
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBdGS_0egzkfPp00

(STACKER ) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday.

As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work — an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy.

And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

How to tell when gas prices are about to go up

Those who commute know it’s anything but idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario — a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer — most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with.

Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate.

#20. Eastvale

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 41.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 26.9%

#19. Hercules

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 31.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 30.7%

#18. Phelan

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 33.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 27.1%

#17. Clayton

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 36.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 30.5%

#16. Menifee

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.7%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 29.8%

#15. Pittsburg

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 43.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 36.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 31%

#14. Palmdale

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 43.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 45.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 35.9%

#13. Oakley

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 41.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 34.9%

California Republicans push for gas tax suspension

#12. Lathrop

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 47.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 33.9%

#11. Patterson

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 39%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 31.1%

#10. Tracy

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 36.6%

#9. Los Banos

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 47.1%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 37.8%

#8. El Sobrante (Riverside County)

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 34.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 25.9%

#7. Lake Elsinore

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 32.5%

#6. French Valley

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 37.2%

#5. Brentwood

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 38.1%

#4. Antioch

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 35.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 35.4%

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

#3. Discovery Bay

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 47.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 40.3%

#2. Temescal Valley

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 49.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 24.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 39.8%

#1. Mountain House

– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 63.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 14.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 51.7%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Rising demand delays California EV rebate programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gas prices continue to climb, some drivers are looking into switching to electric cars, but affording a more expensive zero-emission vehicle can be just as difficult as paying for gas.   Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a customer who bought the one millionth electric vehicle sold in the state. Newsom said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Sobrante, CA
City
Phelan, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
City
Temescal Valley, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Menifee, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Oakley, CA
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. Sacramentans who spoke with FOX40 about the proposed rebate Wednesday night said the money is nice, but the duration of high gas prices is still a big concern.  “That’s wonderful man, we’re out here struggling,” said Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79. Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details. Pelosi called Fazio a close friend who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gas rebate for Californians gets bipartisan support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of Democrats officially announced their effort to send $400 to all California taxpayers in response to rising gas prices.  “We are here to offer help. We are here to deliver solutions,” said Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine. Even those who don’t own or drive a car will get money sent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#U S Census Bureau#Public Transit#Commutes#Americans
FOX40

Western reservoir hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Strike date set for Sacramento teachers, staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association set a strike date on Thursday, in the case that no agreement is reached between the unions and the district.  The SCTA and Service Employees Union International Local 1021 authorized a strike on March 10. In a press release from the SEIU, they cited different alleged grievances […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX40

Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules that are part of a broad campaign by Republicans to reshape American elections, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Roughly 13% of mail […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Owner of OneSpeed, The Waterboy donating profits to Ukraine relief efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A couple of Sacramento restaurants are donating their profits to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.  Since Tuesday, OneSpeed and The Waterboy have been donating 100% of their profits to Direct Relief’s Ukraine crisis fund. According to separate Instagram posts from both restaurants, the fundraiser will conclude on Thursday.  Rick Mahan, chef and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Interview: Providing support for Ukrainians through Facebook

Most of us live quite a bit of our lives online these days. That includes, of course, the more than 15,000 native-born Ukrainians who called Sacramento County home. Facebook is one of the ways they’re trying to connect to each other as they grieve for what was and push for peace as Russia continues its […]
INTERNET
FOX40

Fairfield halfway home alarms residents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.  “We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.  Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy