ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Goes Off-Roading, Gets Stuck

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkPfm_0egzkStG00

Them Teslas can do anything their owners want them to…

It’s always interesting to see people who know absolutely nothing about off-roading believe their crossover with all-season tires can take on some of the toughest trails around. They’re usually perplexed that the vehicle which they see in advertisements splashing through mountain creeks or that they saw in some viral video taking on Widow Maker (with heavy editing, of course) quickly leaves them stranded once they depart from highly groomed dirt roads.

Listen to the Motorious Podcast here.

Matt’s Off Road Recovery regularly rescues such hapless souls and they’re often extremely grateful. A lot of times these people hop a plane to southern Utah, grab a rental crossover they think is an off-roader, and head out to some exotic locations in the desert they saw on Instagram. In other words, they do little planning and have little to no knowledge of the local terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkGHV_0egzkStG00

Of course, it helps that Matt and his crew have the right tools to get through deep snow. Their main advantage is a snow cat. Thanks to the treads, it’s able to traverse where vehicles with tires simply cannot, making recovering these people look easy.

The Tesla driver seems pretty sheepish when the crew arrives. He’s been sitting there for hours feeling the consequences of his poor choices. Also, he might be realizing his Tesla can’t be superior to every other vehicle out there. Hopefully he spreads the message to the rest of the club since that would be nice.

To his credit, Matt didn’t say much about the Tesla getting stuck – he’s a class act. Rudy, his son, did comment as it was being pulled through the snow that it “looks really heavy.” You can always count on him for the unvarnished truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncZIl_0egzkStG00

To be fair, some guys in a Toyota FJ Cruiser went in to rescue the Tesla and they didn’t get very far before they got stuck. Also, to be fair, a stock FJ Cruiser is not a great off-roader, despite what some people try to claim. This one has at least some bolt-on mods, but I don’t really know what all they’ve done to it. Anyway, I’m really not surprised it wasn’t successful. What’s worse is the FJ Cruiser driver didn’t realize he could have used his winch and nearby trees to pull himself out, and that’s where experience comes into play when off-roading.

We all make stupid mistakes on trails but hopefully we learn from them. The main lesson here is that a heavy all-electric crossover will sink in deep snow like a rock. Also, snow that’s nice and hard in the early morning will soften as the sun comes out and the ambient temperature increases, making it more likely you will get stuck. But mainly you should remember Teslas don’t belong on trails.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

A Tesla road trip courtesy of Hertz

In the early days of Tesla, the company led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk would let reporters borrow cars - a common practice in the automotive industry to give journalists what's known as "wheel time." I drove a fully loaded Model S sedan to Yosemite National Park, and was able to borrow a Model X for a long weekend as well.
GAS PRICE
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Motorious

This Corvette Walks On Water

Plenty of people have fantasized about driving their car on water. Maybe it was to skip traffic, get away from the cops, or just to go exploring somewhere they couldn’t because they don’t own a boat. Well, this Corvette is designed to give you that kind of experience, only it’s not an amphibious car. Instead, it’s like a small boat that’s made to look like a Corvette or maybe a Ferrari, depending on your automotive persuasion.
CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get doubel the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1937 Ford Pickup Is Mystical

A Chevy motor, some beautiful purple paint, and a set of chrome wheels make this truck an awesome purchase for any vintage truck lover. Ford has become an icon within the American automotive industry because of its long-standing status as its most prominent manufacturer. There's no telling how many different cars ever made by Ford, but with a lineup of thousands of other models, there is a ton of variety to choose from. Pickup trucks have become particularly synonymous with the brand as most of the American population worked in agriculture and trade labor in the earlier days of automobile production. This created a definite need for utility vehicles that still had some style and an inkling of performance.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen. Classic cars are the most simultaneously beloved and abused vehicles on the American performance car market. Usually, you'll see the cars either wholly restored on the drag strip or car show or rotting away in some abandoned garage. Some of those muscle cars aren't even given the luxury of enclosed storage space and end up rotting away in the outdoors. Of course, we certainly can't judge the owners for this as quite a few circumstances could have led to something like it, but it is still a sorrowful sight for us car enthusiasts. Here is a prime example of what happens when life hits you where it hurts, in your muscle cars.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Owners#Off Roading#Dirt Roads#Vehicles#The Motorious Podcast
99.9 KEKB

Watch Wyoming Crews Cause a Teton Avalanche on Purpose

If you know you have a lot of new snow and wind conditions that make for avalanche danger in the backcountry, what do you do? If you're this Wyoming crew in the Tetons, you create an avalanche on purpose. Teton Ski Resort shared this interesting video on their Facebook page...
Motorious

Top 4 Dodge Concepts That Never Made It To Production

Like many of the major auto manufactures, Dodge has some concepts that never made it to production out there. What causes a manufacturer to invest in design, development, and the creation of a live concept, just to snuff the project, usually happens without a complete explanation - but you can assume it’s typically a financial or marketing standpoint. Sometimes, vehicle manufactures make concepts they plan on producing, for the sake of showing off what they can do, new features, upcoming technology, new engine lines, and so forth. For whatever reason, these 5 Dodge concepts never made it to production, but they’re worth a look back at.
CARS
Motorious

1985 Porsche 928S Is The Epitome Of Raw Driving Experience

V8, RWD, and a manual? We're not talking about an American car!. As far as the European automotive enthusiast market goes, you'd be hard-pressed to anyone that doesn't at least mention the Porsche brand. This incredible manufacturer has a ton of sports cars in the market ranging from models like the 918 Syper to the famous 911. But, of course, let's be honest, most of these cars look pretty much the same, with the rear engine RWD platform remaining consistent with its styling. Not much has changed in exterior design for nearly five decades, which means that "unique" isn't even in the vocabulary for most 911 variants. However, one vehicle that is largely overlooked in popular car culture may be the perfect choice for any Porsche enthusiast looking for something a little different from the norm.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motorious

1968 Lamborghini Miura Shows The World What A Real Supercar Looks Like

This incredible car was the first supercar to take a form over function perspective to design while still providing plenty of power with a massive V12 engine. The Lamborghini Miura was an excellent car for its time and now is regarded as the most beautiful Italian supercar ever made by many Italian car enthusiasts. This title is well deserved as it was one of the first cars to take a more concentrated effort towards looking good instead of just being fast. Brands like Ferrari, whose initial rejection had created the raging bull we all know and love, were convinced that the best way to create an image was to do what was best for track performance. Lamborghini was on a mission to take down the prancing pony of Italy, and they did exactly that with this car. Of course, this means that many enthusiasts would do anything to get their hands on one of these insane beasts.
CARS
Motorious

2020 Ford GT Is An Unexpected Trans Am Master, And it Could Be Yours

This incredible supercar is the pride of the original American automotive manufacture and now you have the opportunity to own one. The latest generation Ford GT has mainly been overlooked over the last few years because of the V6 EcoBoost engine, which made Ford fans incredibly skeptical of the car's performance. Nowadays, the GT has proven itself thousand times over, showing the world that the EcoBoost powertrain could provide the perfect powerband for any high-speed-loving car enthusiast. Everyone wants one of these cars now, but there are only so many of them to go around, making them incredibly pricey and challenging to find. That means that when you see one of these cars for sale or up for auction, you need to take quick action before it's too late. This is the perfect example of that sort of life-changing opportunity that could have you sitting behind the wheel of one of Ford's most powerful cars!
CARS
Motorious

The Ultimate 1981 Twin-Turbo Trans Am

Built by Schwartz Performance, this fully sorted magazine car has a twin-turbo restomod that screams of perfection. Some will call it pro-touring, others will peg it as a restomod. Either way, this 1981 Pontiac Trans Am is positioned deep within the hottest segment of the collector car market. Boasting nearly perfect condition, the Pontiac has a well-documented history of both power and speed. Professionally built by Schwartz Performance, the Trans Am has all the modern trappings and technology of today’s muscle cars, with the vintage frame of an iconic second-generation F-Body - which is while we'll safely call it a perfect restomod, despite the various other names its gone by.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Shows Off Insane Drag Pack

This Mustang was the subject of a rotisserie restoration. The Mach I Mustang was possibly one of the most remarkable automotive feats in the history of vehicle production because of the incredible new ideas that it brought to the table in the mid-1960s. The sleek coupe-style coupled with extensive engine options and a low price tag made these cars some of America's most desirable performance models. Without a doubt, Ford had taken the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.
CARS
Motorious

Own An Untouched 1978 Chevy Corvette Pace Car With 42 Actual Miles

A true time capsule 25th-anniversary C3 that might as well have just rolled off the assembly line. The 1978 model year marked the 25th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette. To celebrate this important milestone, General Motors completely redesigned the body with new fastback styling. With the redesign, the American automaker also debuted a unique Anniversary Edition and a limited-edition replica of its Indy 500 pace car. The Anniversary edition cost an extra $399 for the special two-tone paint job, but it wasn't a limited model by any means with 15,283 sold. However, the pace car replica was limited to just one per Chevrolet dealership which equaled out to 6,502 units, and they were available for an additional $13,000 over the price of the car.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy