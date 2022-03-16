ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Will Kyle Schwarber Hit in the Phillies Lineup?

By Mike Gill
 1 day ago
The potential final piece to Dave Dombrowski's offseason puzzle was announced on Wednesday, adding veteran free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber to the line-up. The biggest question is, where will he hit in the Phillies lineup?. Dave Dombrowski said he was looking for a middle of the order bet, so...

