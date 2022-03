BUFFALO, N.Y. — March was its usual mad self Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, with six teams beating higher-seeded opponents. Two of those upsets happened at KeyBank Center just before No. 4 Arkansas tipped off against No. 13 Vermont in the same venue. No. 12 Richmond knocked off No. 5 Iowa 67-63, then No. 12 New Mexico State beat No. 5 UConn 70-63. Arkansas avoided the same fate as its high-seeded peers despite Vermont threatening...

