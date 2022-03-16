West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey is retiring

West Virginia’s women’s head basketball coach, Mike Carey, is retiring.

Carey has been the head coach of the Mountaineers for 21 seasons.

“I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family, to sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career,” Carey said in a release from WVU. “However, I am most excited to spend time with my family. I have five grandkids that are growing up so fast, and I look forward to spending much more time with them.”

Eleven of West Virginia’s 13 NCAA Tournament appearances have come under Carey’s leadership, including last season. His teams have competed in three Big 12 Conference Tournament title games, taking home the crown in 2017 thanks to a thrilling victory over Baylor.

Carey earned conference coach of the year three times, from the Big East in 2003-04 and 2009-10, and from the Big 12 2013-14.

“I want to thank Mike for 21 years of dedication to this University. He was willing to take over our program at a difficult time in its history and made it nationally competitive,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Mike and I have had several discussions prior to this season about continuing to lead our program in the future, and each time he wanted to wait and be patient to make sure that was what he wanted to do, so I know he has been thinking about this for quite some time.”

