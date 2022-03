Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collab between Disney and Adidas is coming soon. The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that a pair of Marvel x Adidas Forum styles are hitting shelves before week’s end. The two forthcoming Adidas Forum Mid and Hi collabs are inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the character Star-Lord, respectively. The Marvel x Adidas Forum Mid features a two-tone black and red color scheme on the leather...

APPAREL ・ 21 DAYS AGO