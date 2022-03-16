ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge Shelter Helps Residents In Need Dress For Success With Clothing Exchange Program

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukYzU_0egzj7ih00

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Tough times happen to everybody. It’s what you learn from it that matters.

Paris Swindle is the co-director of the Green Street Shelter in Cambridge.

“A fire of my home took place and that was an ordeal and I got to understand what that was all about, not having a place to live,” Swindle said.

At Green Street Shelter, they are making sure those tough times don’t define you. That’s where Natalie Logan, the shelter’s coordinator, comes in.

“Some people just need to be loved, they just want to know that they are loved. So with that being said, let’s come together,” Logan said.

Logan set up visionary programs for the residents in the shelter. She’s empowered them with skills for their toolbox.

“We get them prepped for interviews and helping them with resumes and then from there, they go over to 1151,” Logan said.

And it’s at 1151 Mass Ave. they have a clothing exchange program called Solutions Wear. Residents can come in and pick out business attire as they get ready for their interviews. The shelter is doing their best to change lives.

“It’s more like she’s getting you prepped for when you do get an apartment, when you do, it’s a home. The way she makes you feel is warm. Other shelters are not like that,” resident Will Fields said.

Resident Loren Scott said the experience has been life changing.

“You never know where you are going to end up in life. But I’m grateful I ended up here in my situation. It’s been a wonderful experience. I don’t want to leave,” Scott joked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Cambridge, MA
Society
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Cbs#Paris Swindle#The Green Street Shelter#Solutions Wear
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

934K+
Followers
139K+
Post
744M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy