Second Teen Charged In Murder Of Baltimore DoorDash Driver

 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another 16-year-old boy is under arrest in the January murder of a delivery driver in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.

The second suspect was arrested in Rosedale on March 8 and was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Cheryl McCormack, Baltimore Police said.

The first 16-year-old suspect turned himself in shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to face charges. Because of their ages, the suspects have not been identified.

McCormack, 51, was found dead about 2:18 a.m. that day in the 3900 block of White Avenue after she was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

McCormack’s husband told WJZ his wife was driving for DoorDash that day when her car ran out of gas. He said his wife was accosted when a friend went to get gas.

“They tried to take my wife’s wallet and her purse,” McCormack’s husband said. “She wouldn’t give it up and they shot her.”

About two weeks later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance video of the two teens suspected in McCormack’s murder.

The agency also offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the pair’s identities.

On Wednesday, McCormack’s husband told WJZ that his family felt at ease following the news that a second alleged assailant had been apprehended.

