Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police respond to robbery at Capitol Credit Union on Main Street

By Alice Reid
 1 day ago
Green Bay Police are still searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened Wednesday at Capitol Credit Union on Main Street.

Officers responded around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Main Street. Police said the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one in the building was hurt, police said.

Officers tried using a K9 to search for the suspect, but the suspect wasn't found.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Please reference report # 22-212851. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com , or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

As a precautionary measure, Green Bay's Preble High School said on Facebook that its school and Sullivan Elementary School were placed in “secure the building - outside situation” due to a "community concern" for a short period of time. Police didn't connect the school lockdowns with the incident at Capitol Credit Union, but the bank is near both schools.

The "secure the building" has been lifted and school officials said all students are safe and the school day will proceed as normal.

