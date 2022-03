James Spann forecasts a temporary warm-up for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WARMER: Clouds linger across Alabama this morning with a few isolated showers, but the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny later this morning, and temperatures should rise into the upper 60s this afternoon as a temporary warming trend begins. We reach the mid 70s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, but the warmth won’t last long. A cold front moves into the state Friday night with rain and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas south of a line from Mobile to Eufaula, and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) as far north as Grove Hill, Prattville and Roanoke.

