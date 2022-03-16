Mississippi Museum of Natural Science hosts ‘Game Changers’ exhibit

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV ) – Jackson, it’s time to get your game on! Officials with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science announced ‘The Game Changers’ exhibit will be at the museum from March 16 to April 24.

Participants will have the eligibility to play, learn, and explore the past and uncover the future of gaming with more than 120 of the most influential games.

Admission for the event:

Adults: $8

Youth (Ages 3-18): $6

Senior Citizens 60 and Over: $7

Children Under 3: Free;

School Teachers with Classes: $3 per student.

