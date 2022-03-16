Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes two new Fennec Foxes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed two new Fennec foxes.

Before coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo, the foxes were residents of a sanctuary in Oklahoma. Both foxes, one male and one female, are three-years old. Their most notable characteristic are their large ears, which reach four to six inches in length.

The foxes will join Banjo, a four-year-old Fennec Fox that has been a resident of the Hattiesburg Zoo since 2019.

Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, said, “The female is missing her left eye, but is otherwise in good shape. Her missing eye is a teaching opportunity for us as we educate people about the fact that not all animals are meant to be pets.”

