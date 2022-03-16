ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes two new Fennec Foxes

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed two new Fennec foxes.

Before coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo, the foxes were residents of a sanctuary in Oklahoma. Both foxes, one male and one female, are three-years old. Their most notable characteristic are their large ears, which reach four to six inches in length.

Endangered rhino born in Czech zoo, named Kyiv

The foxes will join Banjo, a four-year-old Fennec Fox that has been a resident of the Hattiesburg Zoo since 2019.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iz14X_0egzhDrO00
    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaLiU_0egzhDrO00
    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission

Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, said, “The female is missing her left eye, but is otherwise in good shape. Her missing eye is a teaching opportunity for us as we educate people about the fact that not all animals are meant to be pets.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to release turtles into Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19. The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols. The release will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to host kid’s fishing camps

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host Camp Agua Spring Days: Aquarium Adventures on March 25, April 15 and April 22. Campers will be able to go on day-long adventures with members of the aquarium’s education team. The days begin with a lesson on Mississippi fishing regulations and the basics of fishing. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

M-Braves release promotional schedule

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves released the 2022 season promotional schedule. Weekly promotions are as follows: Tuesday – Hollywood Feed’s Bark in the Park Wednesday – Receive a pack of four Field Level tickets with four soda vouchers for $20. Diamond Upgrade 4 for $40. First responders receive free Field or GA tickets […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Here’s cheaper ways to get around Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Gas prices are inching closer and closer to $4 per gallon in Hattiesburg. The price of gas is $3.961 in Lamar County and $3.975 in Forrest County. The following are cheaper ways to get around town that don’t require a trip to the gas pump: Ride a bicycle: Hattiesburg is home […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Hattiesburg, MS
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Farmers Market to kick off March 24

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Farmers Market is set to return in 2022 on Thursday, March 24. Pine Belt News reported the market will be held every Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Thursday until November at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg. Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said there […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Walk-A-Thon to be held in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Walk-A-Thon will be held in Durant on Saturday, March 26. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. at Derrick & Hobb Memorial Park. Free blood pressure and cholesterol check-ups will be available during the Walk-A-Thon. Each mile in the event is $5 or $20 for four miles. Proceeds from the […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

‘Duck Dynasty’ stars film new show in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson and some of his family members filmed a new metal-detecting show in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported the idea for the show came from Vicksburg landowner Rob Long. After doing some research, Long believes there may be artifacts left over from cannonballs at Grant’s Canal. He […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC annual rodeo set for March 24

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host their annual rodeo at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds Arena March 24-26. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Children 10 and under, PRCC facility, staff, and students with a valid school ID will get in for free. Events […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Fennec Foxes#The Hattiesburg Zoo#Czech#Banjo#Conservation#Education
WJTV 12

St. Patrick’s 5K Run held at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17. “It’s the district at Eastover’s first ever ‘Irish at Eastover 5K run.’ While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music.” Runners took off as soon […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boutique kickboxing gym to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first boutique kickboxing gym is getting knocked into shape at the old Juliep’s building. Kevin Roberts is excited to see RockBox Fitness coming to life at what he believes is the perfect time. “Basically, it’s a nightclub meets fight club. This gives you a chance to have fun and hear […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi greats host “Legends of the Sipp” camp in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some of the best to ever do it in Mississippi are giving back to the next wave of upcoming basketball stars. Alcorn State Hall of Famer Brian Adams, NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and several other Mississippi legends were on the campus of Jackson State this week, hosting a three-day camp for […]
NBA
WJTV 12

Gospel concert fundraiser set for March 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson area volunteers will host an inaugural gospel concert fundraiser on Sunday, March 27 that will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at Grace Inspirations Church on Grand Avenue. The event will feature Jerry Smith and the Children of Israel with special guest […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Cheaper ways to get around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices in Jackson have reached more than $4 a gallon in some areas. As of Thursday, March 17, the average gas price for regular gas in Mississippi is $3.968, according to AAA. Are you trying to find cheaper ways to get around town? The following are different ways to travel […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes February 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery has reached the $80 million mark in funds transferred to the Mississippi State Treasury. The Lottery Law stated that the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs across the state for 10 years. After the $80 million mark, proceeds go to the Education […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16. Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course. Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy. After […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSU gets grant for virtual reality job training

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) received a $1.49 million grant to broaden virtual reality workforce training in five counties. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative. The grant will be used to enhance career and technical education infrastructure in […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg roads close for drainage, electric work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two roads were closed in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 17 for drainage and electrical work. West Hills Drive near Golf Course Road was closed for drainage work until about 3:00 p.m. West 4th Street from Hutchinson Avenue to Dixie Avenue was closed for electrical work. Detours are available by North 18th […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New program open to students interested in civics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi high school seniors who are interested in leadership and state government are encouraged to apply for the Student Ambassador Program. The program was created in hopes of increasing voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in civics. The program includes: A fall summit in Jackson that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy