Chesterfield, VA

Letter: Virtual education has drawbacks

By LETTERS
chesterfieldobserver.com
 1 day ago

Hello, I am writing in response to the article titled “The virtual future of CCPS: Next fall, Chesterfield opens its first stand-alone digital school,” published in your newspaper on March 9. The idea of a solely virtual school concerns me, with my main concern being isolation....

