Melanie Medina of Wooster is the recipient of a $4,000 scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year from the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation, according to a news release from the Ohio Soybean Association. Medina is pursuing her doctorate in plant pathology at The Ohio State University. Her research looks at the association between communities of fungi in...

WOOSTER, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO