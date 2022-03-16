ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Airy Button-Down Top Is So Much More Than a Beach Cover-Up

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

We know, we know — it's not exactly beach and pool season yet, and not all of Us are lucky enough to have a vacation in the works. So, why exactly would we be shopping for swimsuit cover-ups? Well, for starters, we want to have them ready to go when summer is finally here. But beyond that, there are cover-ups on the market which we can actually start wearing right now!

Certain cover-ups can casually be worn out and about when you find the right style, just like this button-down top from Zoye Chen . It's one of Amazon's top sellers, and shoppers have found ways to incorporate it in ensembles that don't involve swimsuits at all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZD0h_0egzggs200
Zoye Chen Women’s Cover Up Button Down Top Amazon
Get the Zoye Chen Women's Cover Up Button Down Top for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ultra-lightweight and slightly sheer blouse is breezy and beachy, which makes it a classic cover-up for any type of swimsuit. The top has a timeless appeal to it that you'll be able to rock for seasons upon seasons. It will look effortlessly chic layered over both two-piece suits and one-pieces, plus it comes in a slew of sleek shades that will match any swimsuits you already own for a coordinated look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB2hF_0egzggs200
Zoye Chen Women’s Cover Up Button Down Top Amazon
Get the Zoye Chen Women’s Cover Up Button Down Top for $27 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

That being said, the reason why we're inclined to buy this cover-up top at the moment is because of how versatile it will be with our spring wardrobe! Think about it: You can throw it on over pretty much any garment — dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits and every item in between. You can leave it out loose, tuck it into pants or skirts or tie it around the waist for an elegant impact. When you have a piece in your closet that's this simple, creating an aesthetic is an effortless task. Buy now, wear later — or start rocking your beachwear to brunch. Trust Us , the compliments are bound to roll in!

See it: Get the Zoye Chen Women’s Cover Up Button Down Top for $27 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

