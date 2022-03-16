ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bourke's Bookshelf: Disguising the truth

By Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI wouldn’t read as much as I do today if a love and appreciation of books wasn’t instilled in me from a young age. I can still fondly recall some of my favorite book series as a kid — “Junie B. Jones,” “The Magic Treehouse,” “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “Dear America,” “Nancy...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

“We Have to Touch Joy”: Tanaïs on Their Latest Book, In Sensorium

As the pandemic enters year three—and the white-supremacist patriarchy enters year three million—so many of us are fed up with living constricted lives. We crave the space to exercise our reproductive rights, express our gender identities, love and be loved by the humans of our choice, and simply breathe without fear of violence, persecution, or disease.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splice
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode. Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of...
ENTERTAINMENT
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: "Dear Sirs": Grandson's very personal documentary tells story of World War II prisoner of war

Mark Pedri grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, living across the street, working for and spending most evenings with his grandfather Silvio. But, despite sitting for hours with him for decades, he knew little of his grandfather’s experience in World War II beyond the facts that he was in the Army and had been a prisoner of war in Germany, who returned home to marry Mark’s grandmother and spend his life working in the local mine.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SFGate

Book World: 'Booth' imagines the dysfunctional family that created John Wilkes Booth

- - - Every family shares a stage, but some are more crowded than others. In her exquisite new historical novel, "Booth," acclaimed author Karen Joy Fowler raises the curtain on a cast of ego-driven, grief-haunted siblings and parents jostling for a spotlight even as they carelessly shove into the shadows the more timid among them. Leading the ensemble is the flamboyant Shakespearean actor Junius Brutus Booth, father most famously of the celebrated tragedian Edwin; and most infamously of John Wilkes, who abandoned his acting career to perpetrate the real-life tragedy of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction, fantasy and horror – reviews roundup

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda (Virago, £14.99) A young artist arrives in London for an internship at a prestigious gallery. Without enough money for another room, she plans to sleep on the floor of her unfurnished studio. Lydia is the daughter of a Japanese father and a half-British, half-Malaysian mother, but what really sets her apart is that she’s a vampire. After her vampire mother vowed never to kill another human being, the two of them survived on fresh pigs’ blood, but alone in London, Lydia struggles to find nourishment. Blood sausage barely staves off the pangs, and she can’t digest the oats. As her hunger grows, she imagines she might starve out the vampire part of herself; watching food videos online, she considers her heritage: “In most Asian cultures … there is no reverence for the vampiric monster as there is in the West; most blood-sucking things are women … ” The most unusual, original and strikingly contemporary vampire novel to come along in years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jake Wells

A Literary Surprise! Two New Cormac McCarthy Novels Will Be Published In 2022

Photo of book being readPhoto by Clay Banks (Creative Commons) Cormac McCarthy is often considered to be one of the greatest American writers alive today. He rarely gives interviews (unless it is a rare one-off interview with Oprah as featured below) or does much press. He really only writes and mostly keeps to himself. It has also been over sixteen years since his last novel, The Road, which was also made into a movie. Today Cormac McCarthy’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced that the long awaited follow-up has finally been confirmed. McCarthy is releasing not one, but two novels this year.
Debbie Centeno

The Unsettling Feeling and How it Ended - Fiction Story

It was a Sunday evening in February. The sky was clear, with a full moon and twinkling stars. The weather was chilly but not too cold to require a jacket. I sat with my husband, Joe, in the sunroom enjoying the clear skies, a glass of wine, and some quiet time. I had just returned to the room from my earlier meditation. But something was wrong. Something did not feel right. I had an eerie feeling. The feeling that something was about to happen and it was not good. I closed my eyes and set my intention for positive energy and protection, and slowly opened my eyes to stare into the beautiful clear sky. However, I could not shake the feeling off.
CultureMap Houston

Lucy and Desi dives deep into work and lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

For a show that’s been off the air for over 60 years, I Love Lucy is sure getting a lot of attention these days. First came Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a film that nabbed both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Oscar nominations for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And now comes the documentary Lucy and Desi, which dives deep into the working and personal relationship of the famous couple.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Distractify

He May Not Be Mr. Carson, but Jack Gilpin Is Still an Easy Favorite on 'The Gilded Age'

Every episode of The Gilded Age takes us deeper into the historical fantasy of the Gilded Age period in American history. Created by Julian Fellowes, the series is basically an American version of Downton Abbey. However, while Downton Abbey focused mostly on the upper and lower household dynamics, The Gilded Age focuses on the conflict between “old” and “new” money.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts — March 16

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center will resume its spring season of performances with the band Ring of Kerry. The in-person show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. Ring of Kerry takes its...
BRAINERD, MN
Brainerd Dispatch

Special Events — March 16

The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin celebrates the visual arts in north-central Minnesota by presenting art exhibits, workshops, and other programming to all ages and backgrounds. It also collects and exhibits the art of renowned wildlife artist and former Aitkin County resident Francis Lee Jaques (1887-1969). The Jaques Art Center’s...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy