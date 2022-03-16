Parents concerned about cyberbullying on social media

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parents in a Luzerne County School District say their kids are being cyberbullied. They claim nothing is being done about it.

Parents at Crestwood High School tell us they are frustrated by the situation. So we went looking for answers.

Parents tell the I-team that profane comments are being made about their children, all teenage girls, on the social media platform Instagram.

The comments they say are sexual in nature parents did not want to appear on camera or be identified fearing that would result in cyber backlash for their kids. One mother sent eyewitness news a statement that reads in part.

“The cowards who posted heinous and untrue things about them on the social media platform called Instagram don’t even have the courage to identify themselves. They post under a cloud of anonymity protected by Instagram.” Mother of student vicitm, at Crestwood High School

The alleged cyberbullying was reported to school officials and the Wright Township Police Department the police determined the posts were not a threat and they could not take action at least at this point in time.

We spoke with Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, who is not involved in the investigation but tells the I-team.

“It’s a case by case basis. It’s very fact-specific. Just one comment alone usually doesn’t qualify to file charges,” stated DA Sanguedolce.





Sanguedolce says many of these cyberbullying cases are not “cut and dry.”

“It’s a difficult issue for law enforcement. Obviously, we have a balance between you know your first amendment rights and protecting children or people of any age really against this type of bullying,” explained Sanguedolce.

Robert Mehalick is superintendent of the Crestwood School District. He says they have made efforts to track down those responsible for cyberbullying.

“So we are attacking this through education. Bringing our students together in assembly. Different subprograms showing them that these types of things really hurt and they last a long time,” stated Mehalick.

Dr. Matthew Berger is a psychiatrist who has dealt with teenagers who have been the victims of cyberbullies. He has this advice for parents.

“Talk to child definitely talk to your child ask them what’s going on. If you see your child being more sullen, not interacting, signs of depression, signs of anxiety, not wanting to go to school, talk to them ask them what’s going on,” expressed Berger.

We reached out to Instagram for comments about the Crestwood situation. Their response stated, they don’t allow harassment of other people on Instagram and have rules in place that prohibit this type of content. Instagram also stated there are tools built to help prevent bullying from happening in the first place and empower people to manage their accounts so they never have to see it.

Tools Instagram offers to use are:

Limits: A new tool called that lets people automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don’t follow you, or who only recently followed you.

Message controls: Instagram accounts have the ability to filter messages so that they never have to see abusive messages again – this is known as our ‘Hidden Words’ feature. More info here .

Blocking profiles and accounts: To prevent contact from those you do not wish to interact with on Facebook or Instagram. Blocking someone also means they cannot search for your profile.

To prevent contact from those you do not wish to interact with on Facebook or Instagram. Blocking someone also means they cannot search for your profile. Managing who can tag/mention you: We’ve seen that tags and mentions can be used to target or bully others. Instrgaram has controls that allow you to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram.

Restrict: With this tool, you can protect your account from unwanted interactions in a quieter, or more subtle way.

Cyberbullying is happening everywhere. In fact, Lackawana County created a task force to deal with these types of situations.

