Looking Into Home Depot Inc's Recent Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Home Depot Inc's (NYSE:HD) short percent of float has risen 7.37% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.62 million shares sold short, which is 1.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to...

