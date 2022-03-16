ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composable Finance: Exploring Interoperable Cross-chain Ecosystem

Coinspeaker
 1 day ago
The end result of Composable’s technology is a robust cross-chain ecosystem facilitating blockchain-agnostic functionalities for applications between different ecosystems. Amongst the major platforms within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, Composable Finance comes off as one with an entirely different approach. As a cross-chain focussed platform, Composable is pushing for seamless interoperability...

TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Securing the ecosystem: Identifying the weakest link in your supply chain

With increased connectivity and collaboration within business ecosystems, supply chains face a mounting threat from cybercriminals. Basic cybersecurity hygiene is no longer enough. Firms must carefully assess their partner ecosystems and take measures to ensure security and business resilience.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Stripe and FTX Partner to Improve Customer Experience

Thanks to the partnership, FTX users who want to buy cryptocurrencies can do so with their debit cards and direct bank transfer through the ACH network. Global payments company Stripe has announced its partnership with FTX to make payments easier, minimize fraud, and improve customer onboarding and identity verification. In...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Synapse Network: One-Stop Solution for Launchpads and Gamified Staking

Synapse Network is a cross-chain launchpad protocol that permits different crypto projects to source capital through crowdfunding via its innovative and fair launchpad solution. Amongst the cryptocurrency-focused platforms looking to help re-establish the true tenets of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is the Synapse Network, a one-stop launchpad solution that offers innovative...
BUSINESS
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Copper Labs sparks joy for utility companies by making their meters smarter

“The problem is even the most sophisticated electric Smart Grid deployments right now are only telling utilities what happened yesterday, and only in 15-minute intervals,” says Dan Forman, CEO at Copper Labs. “A lot of them are only getting that data once every 30 days. If you go beyond electricity into gas and water, most of those guys are still accessing data once every 30 days. The pace of disruption on the grid is not being matched by the pace of innovation. We’re helping utilities find more cost-effective ways to deliver the solutions they need.”
INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Dexbrowser Launches V2 Data Aggregator as Follow-up to V1

According to Dexbrowser, its V2 release is a holistic improvement over the first version, and affords users more insight and control. Web3 data aggregator Dexbrowser has announced an update on its software, calling the new one Dexbrowser V2. Dexbrowser also posted a trail of statements on its official Twitter page which offered more insight into Dexbrowser V2. It read in part:
SOFTWARE
Coinspeaker

YouHodler Announces Listing of 5 New Crypto Tokens of Metaverses

YouHodler will feature a promotion program that entails interest rates of 25 percent to 30 percent APR for these newly listed tokens. YouHodler, a FinTech platform focused on crypto-backed lending, stablecoin loans, crypto exchange, crypto savings accounts, and crypto trading has announced the listing of five new Metaverse tokens. According to YouHodler Decentraland (MANA), The SandBox (SAND), Axie (AXS), Illuvium (ILV), and Gala (GALA) are now available for trading.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Neptune Wellness To Raise $8M Via Registered Direct Offering, Explores Other Financing Options Like Debt

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Thursday an $8 million registered direct offering. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with a single strategic consumer-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of (i) 18.5 million company's shares and (ii) 6.5 million pre-funded warrants, with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one common share.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Larva Labs Sells CryptoPunks IP to Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs has made it known that it will offer IP rights for holders of CryptoPunks and Meebits, just as it has for Bored Ape collections. Larva Labs has sold the IP of two of its collections, including Ethereum-based NFT projects CryptoPunks, and Meebits, sets of unique 3D voxel characters to Yuga Labs. After the announcement on Friday, there has been a high demand for CryptoPunks. About 24 hours after the announcement, CryptoPunk realized over $18.8 million in secondary market sales, a 1,219% increase. The cheapest available NFT for CryptoPunk projects in the marketplace rose 11%. Meanwhile, Meebits has increased sales to $18.5 million, a 529% rise above its last. Its floor price is nearly $14,500.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

FTX Unveils FTX Access Division for Institutional Investors

FTX has appointed the former head of global derivatives at Coinbase Gustavo Miguel as the US Head of FTX Access. Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has announced the launch of a new division called FTX Access. The unit will be charged with offering a host of services for institutional clients whose...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

LMAX Group Partners with SIX to Launch 24/7 Traded Crypto Futures

The CEO of LMAX David Mercer noted the significance of the new development to the crypto space. LMAX Group, the leading operator of institutional exchanges for FX and cryptocurrency trading, in collaboration with Europe’s based Swiss financial services group, SIX is set to launch 24/7 traded crypto futures. LMAX...
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Binance on Shopping Spree as It Plans Acquisition of Traditional Businesses

According to the company’s CEO, Binance would target gaming or e-commerce sectors initially, although nothing has been officially confirmed. According to a report published by The Financial Times, Binance is planning the acquisition of non-crypto businesses in order to integrate diverse companies from each economic sector with crypto. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called this strategy a means to make the crypto economy bigger. One of the reasons for this massive acquisition plan of Binance is a drop in the exchange’s trade volume that is making the exchange branch out and diversify its business. As per Zhao’s claims, the company would target gaming or e-commerce sectors initially, although nothing has been officially confirmed.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Crypto.com Expanding to US with Initial Offerings to Institutional Investors

The new platform dedicated to US investors is already open to waitlist users with the full launch scheduled for the next couple of months. Digital currency trading platform Crypto.com is expanding its global footprint with the next stop being the United States of America. The Crypto.com push into the US is in its initial phase as confirmed in a statement shared by the trading platform.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Astra Space Deploys Customers’ Satellite in Partnership with Spaceflight, ASRT Stock Below IPO Price

The partnership between Astra Space and Spaceflight helps both companies speed up their mission to successfully deploy satellites to space. Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock traded around $3.50, up approximately 0.29 percent, during Tuesday’s after-hours. Following February’s Astra Rocket LV0008 failure, the company has now successfully launched customers satellites in partnership with Spaceflight Inc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

