Albany College of Pharmacy selects new president

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) has a new president. College officials said Wednesday that Toyin Tofade, MS, PharmD, BCPS, CPCC, FFIP, has been selected as their tenth president. Dr. Tofade will be the first Black woman to serve in the role in the college’s 141-year history.

Since 2016, Dr. Tofade has served as the Dean and Professor at the Howard University College of Pharmacy in Washington, D.C. In her time there, the college nearly doubled its enrollment for the class of 2021, doubled the number of student internships, expanded clinical, industrial and international partnerships, and received the maximum number of Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) re-accreditation years as possible.

“Dean Tofade has been an integral part of the Howard University community for the past six years, and has

represented the College of Pharmacy well as a respected leader. While her departure is certainly a loss to

Howard University, we are nonetheless thrilled for her that she will expand her leadership responsibilities as

the president of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. We wish her well in this exciting new role,”

said Dr. Anthony K. Wutoh, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Howard University.

Tofade was appointed in 2020 as president-elect of the International Pharmaceutical Federation academic pharmacy section. She was the first Black woman to be elected to that position as well. With her history of success and unique management style, Christopher Di Lascia, ’83, of the ACPHS Board of Trustees, hopes she will create opportunities to enrich the ACPHS community after her appointment.

“The Presidential search committee received feedback from a diverse set of stakeholders regarding the ideal

characteristics and requirements for the next ACPHS President,” said Di Lascia. “Dr. Tofade possesses all the

qualities desired, including her deep commitment to academic quality, scholarship, and service, as well as a

proven track record of successful management and resource development. Her unique management style

engages the full community around a shared entrepreneurial vision. As an experienced and successful leader,

Dr. Tofade has great potential for creating opportunities that will enrich the entire ACPHS community.”

Tofade will assume the role of president at ACPHS following current president Dr. Greg Dewey’s retirement. He is expected to step down on July 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.