Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has the highest child poverty in the nation among cities with at least 100,000 people, according to new census data released today. The poverty rate among kids under 18 is 48.4% in Syracuse, ranking the city ahead of places like Detroit and Cleveland. Two other Upstate New York cities, Buffalo and Rochester, are also on the top 10 list of larger cities with the highest child poverty.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO