Recent real estate conditions have prompted many hopeful homeowners and renters to make some hard choices in their quest to find a new home. People are doing everything from waiving their inspections to offering sellers way more than asking price in order to win big in a bidding war. In some cases, buyers are even saying yes to homes that may not necessarily fit their needs by compromising on closet space. I asked a few pros exactly how many closets a person should have in their new home — and what to do when there clearly aren’t enough.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO