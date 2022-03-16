ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Gov. Pataki talks humanitarian aid in Ukraine

By Solomon Syed, Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCOD5_0egzdZbc00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki recently traveled to eastern Europe to help with the humanitarian crisis. The governor said he applied his own experiences getting New Yorkers through Sept. 11 to aiding refugees.

2 journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine

Pataki described a harrowing scene on both sides of the border as he and his team quietly crept into Ukraine from Hungary. His assessment of the Russian tactics in Ukraine: “Launching these massive attacks, just indiscriminately bombing hospitals and schools and apartment complexes.”

His non-profit, Pataki Leadership Center, headed to the war-torn nation to try to stop the bloodshed and speak with citizens on the ground. He said he came away feeling that the U.S. isn’t doing enough.

New Jersey city removes Putin’s name from 9/11 memorial

“’Close the sky,'” Pataki said of a no-fly zone. “You heard that from virtually every adult Ukrainian you talked to.” Pres. Joe Biden has not committed support for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could incite a full-scale conflict with Russia.

While in nearby Hungary, Pataki’s team gave refugees some help from the Empire State. “Greater New York Hospital Association,” he said. “They are shipping three plane-loads of medical supplies into Hungary, and we’ve lined up how they can get across the border into Ukraine.”

Woman interrupts Russian TV news broadcast to protest war

The three-term governor said he believes that without bold action, the situation is bound to get worse. “Not us fighting Russia,” he said, “But give [Ukraine] the equipment—surface to air missiles, drones that work at night, A-10s.”

At the border, Pataki said that Hungary was receiving at least four to five thousand refugees per day, with neighboring Poland getting even more. With Russia ramping up its attacks, it’s unclear whether refugees will have a refuge for much longer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Pataki
NEWS10 ABC

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Humanitarian Crisis#Ex Gov#New Yorkers#Fox News#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
NEWS10 ABC

PETA pushes Stefanik to include dairy-free milk in school choice bill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More arguments are developing regarding milk choices available in schools across the U.S. Following Rep. Elise Stefanik’s introduction of the Protecting School Milk Choices Act advocating for flavored milk in schools, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent a letter to Rep. Stefanik, urging her to include […]
WATERTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ScotlandShop opens 1st American store in Albany County

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the “Land of Cakes” to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes! From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy