Two more people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a Paterson woman who was found beaten to death last month in the trunk of a car, authorities said. Ali Gibson, 51, of Totowa; Ali H. Fisher, 33, of Little Falls and Clo Fisher, 50, of Totowa were all charged with desecration of human remains, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and obstructing law, according to a joint statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Paterson Police and the Totowa Police Department.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO