ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sen. Roy Blunt meets SCOTUS nominee

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYMdm_0egzdAmh00

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met Wednesday with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings which are scheduled to start next week.

Brown Jackson, a District of Columbia Court of Appeals judge, met last week with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who will be among those asking questions next week.

Top story: Officer killed, another injured in Bonne Terre motel shootout

“I appreciated the opportunity to visit with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy,” Blunt said in a statement afterward. “I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination.”

Blunt did not vote on her confirmation to the Appeals court last June. His staff tells FOX2 that he had a family commitment at home in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Missouri Attorney General sues Rockwood over FBI info

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued one of the state’s largest school districts over its failure to produce records related to the district’s decision to post an FBI tipline online in the wake of threats against staff and administrators. “The Rockwood School District has not produced the records requested by my […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Bonne Terre, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
FOX 2

Facing deficits, Fenton to vote on YMCA RiverChase deal

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—City lawmakers in Fenton are scheduled to vote Wednesday night on a plan that would hand over management of the city’s RiverChase community center to the Gateway Region YMCA. Gateway YMCA President Tim Helm said his organization has been in talks with the city for the last four to five months. Under […]
FENTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus Nominee#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Appeals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 2

FOX 2

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy