Sen. Roy Blunt meets SCOTUS nominee

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met Wednesday with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings which are scheduled to start next week.

Brown Jackson, a District of Columbia Court of Appeals judge, met last week with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who will be among those asking questions next week.

“I appreciated the opportunity to visit with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy,” Blunt said in a statement afterward. “I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination.”

Blunt did not vote on her confirmation to the Appeals court last June. His staff tells FOX2 that he had a family commitment at home in Springfield.

