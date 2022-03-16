ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Despite emotional speech, unclear if Zelenskyy moved the needle on fighter jets, no fly zone

By Marisa Schultz, Tyler Olson
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored Congress Wednesday to implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine and provide fighter jets to his military – but it's not clear his emotional appeal will have its desired effect. "I have been deeply affected by President Zelenskyy's repeated and forceful requests to the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Humanitarian Aid#Fighter Aircraft#Ukraine#Nato#Ukrainian#Congress#Javelin#American#Russians#Polish#Republicans
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Fox News

Fox News

725K+
Followers
147K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy