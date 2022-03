Trevor Bauer won’t be able to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers to get the season started as his administrative leave has been extended into April. With the way things look right now, don’t expect to see Trevor Bauer pitching in the first few games of the 2022 MLB season. The administrative leave that Bauer is currently on has been extended into mid-April, meaning that Bauer initially won’t be able to play as the Los Angeles Dodgers get their season started.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO