Ukraine war: Boris Johnson says Putin invasion has failed

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's president "did not understand what he would encounter" ahead of his invasion of...

Vladimir Putin
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
The Independent

Putin says he will destroy the ‘anti-Russia’ created by West and insists Ukraine invasion going to plan

Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” next door that the West created, as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that Kremlin forces were fighting against threats including nuclear weapons and claimed their assault was running on schedule.He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. “All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of...
BBC
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS

