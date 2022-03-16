Review: Despite Solid Performances, Apple TV’s ‘WeCrashed’ Doesn’t Work

Eight-Episode Limited Series (Docudrama) | TV-14 For a moment, it seems likeWeCrashed is going to transcend the grotesque behavior of its lead characters. At the top of the third episode in this eight-part limited series on Apple TV+, we meet a young woman on her first day at WeWork, the co-working-cum-lifestyle business that became a phenomenon thanks to its messianic CEO Adam Neumann (played here by Jared Leto). She has the eagerness of a twentysomething who thinks they're doing something special, and hurls herself into the company's chaotic culture, where people work around the clock and mandatory team meetings devolve into bacchanals of loud music, tequila, and sex in the supply closet. We see her chant WeWork's name with dozens of her co-workers, fist raised in the air like a conquering soldier, and at the end of the sequence, we see her riding a charter bus to a summer camp where employees swim, network, and binge drink.

