Oregon State

Thu 8:30 | Lake Abert and other salt lakes get renewed scrutiny

Cover picture for the articleGreat Salt Lake has the obvious name telling you what it is. But there are many more salt lakes across...

Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
Oregon State
Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
Mountain Lions “Lethally Removed” From a Flathead Lake Island

A decision was made that involved cultural significance, human safety and preservation of another Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that three adult mountain lions were lethally removed from Flathead Lake's Wild Horse Island State Park. The action was taken in collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Desert
Watch Wyoming Crews Cause a Teton Avalanche on Purpose

If you know you have a lot of new snow and wind conditions that make for avalanche danger in the backcountry, what do you do? If you're this Wyoming crew in the Tetons, you create an avalanche on purpose. Teton Ski Resort shared this interesting video on their Facebook page...
Idaho Is Amongst One Of The Worst States For Women

The great state of Idaho is a great place to raise a family, further your career, or lose your entire life savings trying to buy a house. However, it's not so great if you just so happen to be female. How does one even determine which states are "good" or...
Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
Distinctly Montana

Saleesh House: David Thompson's "Haunt" in Montana

The author wishes to acknowledge and thank the generous assistance from Carl and Linda Haywood of Thompson Falls. The Haywoods have been tirelessly and passionately reconstructing David Thompson’s time in the West, and in particular, Montana. Through a thorough re-examination of Thompson’s own journals and narrative, they have uncovered details that others have missed or misinterpreted. Carl has chronicled David Thompson’s time in Montana in his book Sometimes Only Horses to Eat, Stoneydale Press Publishing Co., Stevensville, Montana (2008). He actively updates David Thompson information on his web site: http://www.rockmanstradingpost.com.
