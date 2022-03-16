Thu 8:30 | Lake Abert and other salt lakes get renewed scrutiny

The author wishes to acknowledge and thank the generous assistance from Carl and Linda Haywood of Thompson Falls. The Haywoods have been tirelessly and passionately reconstructing David Thompson’s time in the West, and in particular, Montana. Through a thorough re-examination of Thompson’s own journals and narrative, they have uncovered details that others have missed or misinterpreted. Carl has chronicled David Thompson’s time in Montana in his book Sometimes Only Horses to Eat, Stoneydale Press Publishing Co., Stevensville, Montana (2008). He actively updates David Thompson information on his web site: http://www.rockmanstradingpost.com.
Comments / 0