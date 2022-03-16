ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Review: Despite Solid Performances, Apple TV’s ‘WeCrashed’ Doesn’t Work

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you should just watch the documentary. This is unfortunately the sentiment that goes along with many of the current slate of shows about scam artists. WeCrashed, Apple TV’s limited drama about the meteoric rise and disastrous fall of unicorn start-up WeWork, is no different. At the center...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

'Deep Water' sinks despite solid performances by Affleck, de Armas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stylish and mysterious, "Deep Water" has plenty of pieces in the right place. What's missing is a cohesive plot and muddled endgame, hanging its solid lead performances out to dry. The thriller, which opens on Hulu Friday, plays its hand at crafting a sexy, oblique...
TUCSON, AZ
The Press

‘Pachinko,’ ‘WeCrashed’ & More Apple TV+ Series That Should Be on Your Radar

From documentaries and animated comedies to buzzy dramas, Apple TV+’s upcoming slate of titles are worth checking out. We round up a few of them, below. “You never know what the impact of your actions are going to be…” Jane Fonda says before wiping away a tear in Season 2 of Dear… In this moving series, celebrities (Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Viola Davis, and more) read letters from people whose lives they’ve changed. The writers, like the young woman Fonda inspired to speak up, are also profiled. Sincerely great. Seasons 1–2 available now.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Adam Neumann
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Flee’ presents compelling narrative, doesn’t work as documentary

With an intense emotional story centered around hiding the truth of one’s identity from others, “Flee” is an incredibly poignant film experience. However, as a documentary, the film falls short of its full potential. “Flee” is an animated documentary feature from filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen. The film...
MOVIES
The Independent

WeCrashed: What is fact and what is fiction in new Apple TV series?

WeCrashed, which arrived on Apple TV on 18 March, tells the story of the dramatic rise and fall of co-working company WeWork. It’s a wild saga full of scandal and intrigue – but how much of it really happened? The eight-part series stars Oscar winners Jared Leto as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah Neumann, née Paltrow, a first cousin of A-list actor and Goop boss Gwyneth. The show follows the couple from their first meeting and the launch of WeWork in 2010 to the moment in 2019 when Neumann was forced by investors...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wecrashed#Welive
TechCrunch

Why isn’t the Studio Display also an Apple TV?

Which begs the question: Why isn’t the Studio Display also an Apple TV?. It’s already got the chip — it might be missing the onboard storage but adding that would be a pretty insignificant task in the quantities required to run tvOS and a few media apps. There are also examples of other companies already doing this: Samsung M-series Smart Monitor’s have a smart TV mode with their awful homespun software onboard.
ELECTRONICS
Decider.com

‘Pachinko’ Review: Apple TV+’s Sweeping Korean Epic is TV’s Newest Masterpiece

Apple TV+‘s new drama Pachinko made me ugly cry like nothing I’ve seen on television ever before. The moment comes during a quiet lunch date in a noodle bar towards the end of Episode 3. A kind young man named Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh) is trying to give a young woman named Sunja (Minha Kim) some advice. Instead she turns his pity around on him, delivering a speech with such quiet dignity that I bawled for her. I bawled for Sunja and her father, and I sobbed for my father, and I cried for all the people who have lived...
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Studio Display review: An Apple monitor where “5K” doesn’t describe the price

Ever since Apple released the $5,000-and-up Pro Display XDR in 2019, rumors have persisted that the company was also planning a more affordable screen to fill the same niche as its Thunderbolt Display. You could connect the Pro Display XDR to a MacBook Air that costs one-fifth its price, and Apple always went out of its way to mention that M1 MacBooks were technically capable of driving its 6K display resolution. But it wasn’t exactly an appealing value proposition.
ELECTRONICS
Primetimer

WeCrashed on Apple TV+ Is as Hollow as the People It Portrays

Eight-Episode Limited Series (Docudrama) | TV-14 For a moment, it seems likeWeCrashed is going to transcend the grotesque behavior of its lead characters. At the top of the third episode in this eight-part limited series on Apple TV+, we meet a young woman on her first day at WeWork, the co-working-cum-lifestyle business that became a phenomenon thanks to its messianic CEO Adam Neumann (played here by Jared Leto). She has the eagerness of a twentysomething who thinks they're doing something special, and hurls herself into the company's chaotic culture, where people work around the clock and mandatory team meetings devolve into bacchanals of loud music, tequila, and sex in the supply closet. We see her chant WeWork's name with dozens of her co-workers, fist raised in the air like a conquering soldier, and at the end of the sequence, we see her riding a charter bus to a summer camp where employees swim, network, and binge drink.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy